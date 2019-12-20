Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union recently provided financing for the acquisition of Chastain Center in Kennesaw by Atlanta investor Glenfield Capital.
Glenfield purchased the single-story office complex for $46,100,000 from TerraCap Management of Estero, Florida.
“We seek opportunities to help our members execute many types of commercial real estate transactions,” said Bob Walsh, Delta Community’s chief lending officer. “From well-established real estate investors to manufacturers, distributors and professional service companies, Delta Community has the resources and expertise to offer creative financing solutions to meet the needs of our commercial members.”
Chastain Center is a six building, 303,451 square-foot office park located in Kennesaw.
“Chastain Center is positioned in one of the most vibrant areas in metro Atlanta with a vacancy rate that outperforms the overall Atlanta market,” said James Cate, founder and managing principal of Glenfield Capital. “The project has a strong tenant roster and long term lease commitments in place which should ensure solid cash flow for many years to come. We were delighted with the flexible terms and competitive pricing offered by Delta Community Credit Union in financing our most recent investment.”
For more information, contact 404-677-4114 or Commercial.Banking@DeltaCommunityCU.com.
