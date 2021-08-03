Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union has been recognized for the educational opportunities afforded by its comprehensive Financial Education Center, an innovative resource that offers a wide array of free workshops, online courses and reference material.
The League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates honored Delta Community with the credit union’s fifth consecutive Desjardins Adult Financial Education Award, and fourth consecutive Desjardins Youth Financial Education Award, which are presented to Georgia credit unions that show leadership in financial literacy initiatives.
For more information, visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com.
