Cobb County-based Delta Community Credit Union announced it has expanded its field of membership to include Butts and Spalding counties in south metro Atlanta.
With this expansion, membership in Delta Community is now open to all residents of 16 metro Atlanta counties.
For more information, visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com.
