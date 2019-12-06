Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union announced recipients of its annual Philanthropic Fund grant program.
Throughout the coming year, the fund will invest a total of $100,000 in 18 organizations which support metro Atlanta children and families.
“We’re grateful for the opportunity to invest in organizations that align with our mission to help families manage their household finances and improve the physical and financial well-being of young people,” said Hank Halter, Delta Community CEO. “We know that supporting healthy, financially literate individuals and families ultimately benefits the broader communities we’re privileged to serve.”
- Individual grants of $10,000 will be awarded to Communities in Schools of Atlanta, Tommy Nobis Center and MUST Ministries.
- Grants of $7,500 will be awarded to Women's Resource Center to End Domestic Violence, Community Outreach in Action Inc., Atlanta Union Mission Corporation and City of Refuge Inc.
- Individual grants of $5,000 will be awarded to Backstreet Community Arts, Playworks Georgia, The Scholarship Academy Inc., The Atlanta Opera Inc. and Crosswalk Ministries USA Inc.
- Grants of $2,500 will be awarded to VOX Teen Communications, Out of Hand Theater, The Sheltering Arms, Piedmont Park Conservancy Inc. and Quality Care for Children.
With the award of these 2020 grants, the Delta Community Philanthropic Fund will have invested $630,000 since 2014, in metro Atlanta non-profit organizations supporting financial education; science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) education; and health and human services.
The application period for the 2021 grants will open July 1, 2020.
For more information, visit https://www.deltacommunitycu.com/community.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.