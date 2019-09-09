Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union announced its CEO Hank Halter will serve as a member of the Board of Directors for the newly expanded League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates (LSCU).
“I’m grateful for this opportunity and look forward to working with other LSCU directors to offer enhanced value to the millions of credit union members who live in Alabama, Florida and Georgia,” said Halter. “As always, our focus will be on ensuring credit unions’ continued success and strategic growth. Through collaborative efforts and advocacy, we can ensure consumers continue to have convenient access to credit unions in their communities.”
The Georgia Credit Union Affiliates (GCUA) entered into a strategic consolidation with LSCU on Aug. 31. The larger association now serves 342 credit unions in Alabama, Florida and Georgia with a combined membership of more than 10 million people.
Halter is among 18 members of LSCU & Affiliates’ Board of Directors. Patrick La Pine and Mike Mercer, who prior to the consolidation led LSCU and GCUA, respectively, both maintain chief executive roles in the expanded organization with La Pine overseeing business and support services and Mercer managing advocacy programs.
