Marietta-based remodeling company Decks and More has won two national Contractor of the Year Awards from the National Association of the Remodeling Industry.
Decks and More received the honors in the Residential Landscape Design/Outdoor Living Under $100 category for a home in the Johns Creek/North Fulton area and in the Green Residential Exteriors category for a home in Buckhead.
The National CotY awards are NARI’s premier awards for the remodeling industry. The annual accolades recognize excellence in remodeling across 48 categories. NARI members throughout the nation submit their best work for consideration by a panel of expert judges.
Over the years, Decks and More has been honored at the local, regional and national level by NARI, the North American Deck and Railing Association and other professional organizations.
For more information, visit www.nari.org/Recognition-Center/CotY/National-Winners or www.decksandmore.biz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.