Decks and More, a Smyrna-based remodeling company, has earned five awards from the North American Deck and Railing Association.
The awards were presented at the association’s 10th Annual Awards Competition.
A panel of judges reviewed hundreds of entries from deck and porch builders across the U.S. and Canada to select the winners. Decks and More was honored with:
- First Place for Best Covered Porch - a project in Roswell.
- Second Place for Limitless Creation, Wood Deck from $50,000 - $100,000 and Closed Porch.
- Third Place for Unique Features.
For more information, visit www.decksandmore.biz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.