Huntsville, Alabama-based home builder Davidson Homes announced it has entered the Atlanta market with the purchase of 2,340 lots in 15 communities.
In Cobb County, the company will build in Kennesaw and Marietta. The company plans to deliver the first home by the end of 2020.
As part of its Atlanta expansion strategy, Davidson Homes is partnering with David Pearson Communities, a residential developer based in Marietta. Davidson Homes purchased more than 2,000 lots in nine communities from DPC to accelerate its growth in the market. DPC has announced plans to expand its Atlanta headquarters to support Davidson Homes’ future growth strategies.
The move into Atlanta marks the next stage of Davidson Homes’ organic growth throughout the Southeast. Georgia is the third state the company has expanded into during the past three years. Davidson is already building homes in 44 communities across Alabama, North Carolina and Tennessee.
To lead the company’s new division, Davidson has appointed Reagan Anderson as division president for Atlanta. Anderson has more than 20 years of home-building experience developing residential properties in the South – including a decade in Georgia. Reagan will be based in Marietta and report to Greg Duriez, regional president for Davidson Homes.
For more information, visit www.davidsonhomesllc.com/states/georgia.
(0) comments
