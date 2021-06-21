United Community Banks Inc., which has several locations in Cobb County, announced that David Matthews will be the Business Development Officer under its newly created USDA Lending Group.
Matthews brings extensive experience to this role, having recently served as the Deputy White House Liaison to the USDA under the Trump Administration. He will now be responsible for building a team and further developing United’s USDA lending capabilities nationwide.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
