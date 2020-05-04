As COVID-19 continues to impact virtually every aspects of society, employers are being faced with a myriad of business continuity issues that were unthinkable just a few months earlier. Whether due to government imposed shutdowns or the precipitous decline in consumer confidence, many businesses have seen their revenue flow reduce from a torrent to a trickle, virtually overnight.
Such a rapid suspension of economic activity coupled with widespread expectation of a return to steady business on the other side of “the curve” means employers are being forced to balance their near-term cash flow challenges against the longer-term priority of being able scale up their workforce quickly once the pandemic eases. Given these two competing priorities, furloughing all or some of their workforce has been an often considered approach.
For those who may not be familiar with the concept of a furlough, the general idea is that pay is temporarily suspended, benefits are continued, and furloughed employees are provided with an expectation that they will be recalled to active employment once the pandemic abates.
Thankfully, many small employers who were close to implementing their furlough plans during the month of March were able to delay their decision due to the $349 Billion “Paycheck Protection Program” within the CARES Act. The fact that the Paycheck Protection Program’s loans are equal to roughly two months of payroll, benefits and overhead expenses coupled with the fact that the loan amount is forgivable if the employer demonstrates that the funds were used to maintain workers on payroll and benefits in the two months following the loan approval has at least temporarily secured millions of jobs.
That said, depending on how the COVID-19 situation progresses and absent a swift resumption of economic activity, furloughing workers may become more prevalent in the months ahead. As a result, here are a few important benefit plan considerations that employers would be wise to keep in mind as they weigh their near-term workforce management options.
First of all, employers need to review their plan documents to determine whether, under current plan terms, furloughed workers retain access to benefits. If the documents do not clearly allow for benefit plan eligibility during a furlough, now would be the time to work to amend the plan rules before a furlough is needed.
Second, assuming employees are eligible to stay on the plan during a furlough, the employer needs to consider how they will handle employee premiums. In most cases prior to furlough, employees would have paid, via payroll deduction, for a portion of the elected coverage. That said, in light of the practical and logistical issues with obtaining premium payments from furloughed employees no longer receiving a paycheck, most employers are drawing up their furlough plans under the assumption that the employer will pay the full premium cost to continue the employee’s elected coverage. In the event that the employer has any expectation that premium payments are in fact “advances” to be re-paid, it is imperative that such be communicated to the employee at the front-end of the arrangement.
Last, but not least, it is possible that the adjustment of premium costs for employees in the middle of the plan year could trigger a qualifying event such that employees who had previously declined coverage would be eligible to elect coverage. If this is not the employer’s intention it would, yet again, be my recommendation that the employer begin working proactively to ensure that the plan documents governing their plan are amended as needed in advance of implementation of any process or premium changes.
With incredible speed and impact, COVID-19 has upended virtually every facet of life and business and, as a result, we are all the more aware of the fragility of life and health. As such, and despite the undeniable hardship that a furlough would cause to impacted workers, with thoughtful advance planning and through the continuation of insurance coverage, employers have an opportunity to ensure that in the midst of the activation of furlough plans employees still sense that their employer cares about them and their health. Hopefully, the loyalty secured will, on the other side of this, enable us all to get back to work!
