In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Employee Assistance Programs, better known as “EAPs," hav e become increasingly relevant as mental health, substance abuse, and work-life balance concerns continue to escalate in the United States. However, despite their relevance, EAP services are ofteninadvertently overlooked by employers and employees who fail to recall in the moment of need that the benefit is in place.
For those who may be unaware, an EAP is a program that provides employees and their dependents with access to free and confidential counselling consultations complemented by online resources to help individuals facing a wide variety of challenges including, but not limited to, mental health, legal issues, time management, addiction recovery, financial concerns, relationship challenges, etc.
Many EAPs even go beyond telephonic and online support to provide free face-to-face visits available through extensive national networks of licensed counselors.
Generally, EAP services are available at no cost to employees and dependents 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can provide employers a useful resource when issues arise in the workplace that require external intervention and support. In the event of particularly tragic events, many EAPs can (for an additional charge) provide onsite support for employees and their families.
For years, mental health and substance abuse have been increasingly prevalent causes of employee disability. As such, disability insurers in the late 90s began to offer EAPs alongside their disability contracts as a way to both differentiate their package of benefits to employers while also providing insureds with resources to intervene early on issues that, if left unresolved, often escalate in severity and, if left unchecked, have a tendency to result in death or disability triggering claim costs to the insurer. In short, provision of EAP programs within disability and life benefit packages meets a legitimate need of employees while concurrently serving the interests of the insurer.
Packaging of EAPs within disability and life insurance packages led to an explosion of coverage; however, due to the fact that the EAP was embedded in with another product there was (and often still is) a lack of awareness of the existence of the program.
Additionally, even if EAPs are referenced in employee benefit communication materials and open enrollment meetings, the significance of the benefit is often lost amid the complexity of open enrollment discussions relating to the “headline” elements of the benefit plan such as medical insurance, dental insurance, retirement, etc.
By the time reference to the EAP program is made within print or verbal communications, most employees have simply stopped reading and/or listening.
As such, with mental health and substance abuse now being headline issues, employers may be wise to take advantage of the pre-open enrollment Summer and early-Fall time period to provide employees with a reminder regarding available services via their EAP as an off-cycle, specific communication message.
Most EAP providers can provide flyers and contact information for their program such that a communication message can be easily packaged into an email blast or intranet post.
Given the sensitive and deeply personal issues EAPs are designed to address, it is incumbent upon employers to be proactive in their communication of EAP services as many employees will be reticent to come to the employer directly in the time of need to ask for help and/or ask about support resources.
Proactive and off-cycle communication to employees regarding the services available through the employer’s EAP will ensure that when a need arises, employees remember that they have ready access to a free, confidential and comprehensive suite of resources to support them as they try to navigate the issues they are facing.
