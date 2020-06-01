On May 4, 2020, and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Labor (DOL) released guidance extending benefit plan notification and election timelines until the National Emergency related to COVID-19 is deemed to have ended.
While the extension of the deadlines will come as welcome news to many employers and virtually all impacted employees, new rules mean new compliance responsibilities. And in a time of massive business disruption, adapting to new rules and timelines will require intense focus on the part of plan administrators.
In particular, the DOL’s recent guidance specifically states that “employee welfare benefit plans…subject to ERISA or [COBRA regulations] must disregard the period from March 1, 2020, until 60 days after the end of the National Emergency (known as the “Outbreak Period”) for certain deadlines, including:
The 30-day (or 60-day, if applicable) deadline to request a special enrollment under HIPAA;
The 60-day COBRA election period;
The 30-day (or 60-day, if applicable) deadline to notify the plan of a COBRA qualifying event (and the 60-day deadline for individuals to notify the plan of a determination of a disability);
The 14-day deadline for plan administrators to furnish COBRA election notices;
The 45-day deadline for participants to make a first COBRA premium payment and 30-day deadline for subsequent COBRA premium payments;
Deadlines for individuals to file claims for benefits, for initial disposition of claims, and for providing claimants a reasonable opportunity to appeal adverse benefit determinations under ERISA plans and non-grandfathered group health plans; and,
Deadlines for providing a state or federal external review process following exhaustion of the plan’s internal appeals procedures for non-grandfathered group health plans.”
The text above effectively means that the time clock has been paused until 60 days after the Secretary of Health & Human Services (HHS) confirms that the National Emergency related to COVID-19 has ended and, for a variety of reasons, it is safe to assume that HHS will be reticent to prematurely declare victory over COVID-19.
As such, while employers benefit from the extended time to furnish COBRA election notices to terminated employees, the extended time provided to plan participants for their personal elections under COBRA, expanded time for special enrollments related to mid-year qualified life events, and delays in the turnaround requirements for former employees to remit COBRA premiums creates real issues that require proactive adjustments on the part of plan administrators and insurance carriers.
Employers with fully-insured or level-funded health benefit contracts should receive extensive administrative and contractual support from their insurance carrier or plan administrator; however, employers with traditional self-funded coverage may need to make plan amendments to ensure that plan documents align with regulatory guidance in order to maintain eligibility for stop loss reimbursements.
Additionally, employers who offer their employees the option to enroll in a Medical Flexible Spending Account (FSA) and/or Health Reimbursement Account (HRA) with a plan year ending during the “Outbreak Period” may need to explore making amendments to their claim submission runout periods.
To the extent that these plans are administered by an insurance carrier or third party administrator, the adjustments should be largely managed without the employer’s involvement; however any employers self-managing their Medical FSA and HRA plans should pay careful attention to the new rules and adjust their internal plan documents accordingly. As an important side-note, the extensions do not apply to Dependent Care FSAs since those plans are not subject to ERISA, HIPAA, or COBRA regulations.
Although I tend to actually find employee benefit plan topics to be fairly interesting, even I have to admit that the topic of employee benefit plan enrollment, administrative, and compliance deadlines is decidedly boring. Nonetheless, in the midst of widespread health and financial ramifications relating to COVID-19, employers will be wise to remain acutely aware of the options and responsibilities inherent in the new rules as, in this case, timeline flexibility results in compliance responsibility.
