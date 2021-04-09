LGE Community Credit Union announced Friday that Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson will serve as a spokesperson for the credit union through an official, multiyear endorsement.
Swanson, a member since 2012, grew up in Marietta and graduated from Marietta High School - roughly three miles away from LGE's first headquarters and four miles away from the credit union's first branch which was located in the B-1 building basement of the Lockheed-Georgia Company plant.
"I've been a member since 2012, but I can remember LGE being a part of my life ever since I was little," Swanson said. "Both of my grandfathers actually worked at Lockheed and then my mom did as well for a few years. It is cool to see that family history come full-circle with my new endorsement relationship with LGE and be a part of something my grandparents were also involved in. It is a great feeling to work with a brand that not only has ties to my family, but is one I've known my whole life and genuinely believe in."
Started in 1951, LGE originally served as the credit union for Lockheed-Georgia employees. Today, LGE connects metro Atlanta to financial products, expert advice and personalized service. Anyone who lives or works in Cobb, Bartow, Cherokee, Fulton or Paulding County is eligible to apply for membership.
For more information, visit LGEccu.org.
