Attorney Charles M. “Chuck” Dalziel Jr. has established the Dalziel Law Firm at 127 Church Street, Suite 360 in Marietta.
The firm specializes in labor and employment law.
Dalziel has 37 years of litigation and arbitration experience. He has tried numerous cases in state and federal courts and before arbitration panels.
The firm represents employers and employees in labor and employment matters, including non-compete agreements, severance agreements, at-will terminations and Employee Retirement Income Security Act benefit claims. He is also a mediator and arbitrator in commercial cases, bad faith insurance cases, trade secret/non-compete cases and business divorces.
He has litigated and arbitrated employee restrictive covenant cases in 20 states and has experience in choice of law and forum selection clause issues. He has also been recognized by Super Lawyers since 2010, selected one of Georgia’s Top-Rated Employment Lawyers since 2013, rated by Martindale-Hubbell as a preeminent attorney for 30 years, named as America’s Top 100 Civil Defense Lawyers and is a member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.
He was most recently a partner with the firm of Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun & Rogers.
Dalziel is an accomplished speaker and author, including multiple speaking engagements with ICLE in Georgia, with his topic being Advice on Prevention of Malpractice Claims. This has arisen from his work as a legal malpractice defense lawyer.
He received his Juris Doctorate, magna cum laude from the University of Georgia School of Law, received Honors, Order of the Coif;and a Bachelor of Science, cum laude, from Georgia Southern College.
For more information, visit https://www.dalzielemploymentlaw.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.