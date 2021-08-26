CUMBERLAND — Hoping to build a “stronger community and culture of Cumberland” – and open up a raft of fundraising and spending opportunities – the Cumberland Community Improvement District is in talks to developer a ‘sister’ nonprofit group.
Creating a 501(c)(3) organization, Executive Director Kim Menefee told the CID’s board Thursday, would provide a dedicated booster organization for one of Cobb’s key business districts. The nonprofit would be able to broaden its activities beyond the strictly defined roles of the CID, which are largely confined by state law to infrastructure and recreation improvements.
Some of those expenditures could include athletic and cultural events, public art installations and volunteer recruitment. Crucially, unlike the CID, the nonprofit could take on capital campaigns and solicit charitable contributions from Atlanta’s philanthropic class and direct them to its marquee projects like the Cumberland Multi-Modal Path.
Menefee argued for the nonprofit by saying the CID now finds itself at a crucial juncture, with the area moving away from being strictly a hub for commerce. What’s needed now is to “brand” Cumberland for a broader audience.
“When you think about what our CID has accomplished over the last 33 years, I think we all recognize that we are one of the largest employment centers in the southeast, and growing,” Menefee said. “We are now considered, though, more than a business district. We’re a business, cultural and entertainment district.”
Should the nonprofit move forward – board members voted unanimously Thursday to allow CID staff to continue exploring the idea – they’ll need to formally incorporate the group with a mission, purpose, and organizational structure. The CID would be joining other CIDs like Midtown Atlanta’s, which counts the Midtown Alliance as its sister organization.
Menefee also flagged recent developments like the Robert R. Woodruff Foundation’s $9 million gift to the Chattahoochee Riverlands project as an example of how the group could fast-track its projects.
Board member and treasurer Barry Teague, meanwhile, noted some charitable groups have set amounts they’re required to donate each year and are itching to find places to spend it.
“They’re looking for projects. They need projects. They’ve got to give this money away,” Teague said.
“That’s why I thought ‘Barry’s Slush Fund’ was a bad name,” joked CID Chair John Shern.
