CUMBERLAND — Casting aside the mouthful of the ‘Cumberland Multi-Modal Path,’ the Cumberland CID Thursday unveiled its rebrand of the future transit network as ‘Cumberland Sweep.’
The eye-popping design—in shades of cerulean blue, candy red, grass green, and yellow—was developed in the hopes of giving the district a newly recognizable image.
“Today’s announcement is an exciting step towards continuing our mission,” said Kim Menefee, the CID’s executive director. “We are revealing the brand for one of our most significant projects to date—the Cumberland Sweep. This path will be a game changer for the region.”
Billed as the district’s own version of the Atlanta Beltline, the project formerly known as the multi-modal path will one day be a three-mile network of pedestrian and bike trails, along with a self-driving shuttle service. The project is under construction in segments as the CID partners with Cobb County and federal authorities.
When completed, Cumberland Sweep will connect the Battery, Truist Park, Cumberland Mall, the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, and tie into other local trails like the Bob Callan Trail.
Design firm Son & Sons developed the branding based on feedback from local businesses and 11 area residents.
Wade Thompson, the firm’s creative director, said there was nothing inherently wrong with the ‘multi-modal’ moniker, “but it kind of sounds like a science project.” What Thompson preferred was to “say things with an attitude, and to be fun about it.”
“What we realized was that Cumberland had permission to start showing some of its swagger,” he added, saying the area has “everything we love about the city without some of the woes of the city.”
Following the presentation by Menefee and Son & Sons, the CID’s board approved the new branding by acclamation.
The vote was something of a formality, with some board members featured in a CID-produced video touting the rebrand.
“The sweep to me really means mobility, because you’re moving something. Normally you’d say, ‘OK, I take a broom, I sweep things,’ but you’re creating a new path,” said Mike Plant, head of the Braves Development Company.
