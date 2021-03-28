At its monthly board meeting, the Cumberland Community Improvement District approved a $674,000 expenditure to begin developing access ramps for the I-75 and I-285 interchange.
When completed, the ramps will connect I-75 with planned express lanes on the Perimeter. As the MDJ reported last week, the Georgia Department of Transportation will begin construction on those lanes in 2026, with a target completion date of 2032.
GDOT has said the new lanes—which will be open for MARTA and CobbLinc bus service—should reduce congestion in the top end of I-285. CID board members said they believe the lanes will be an asset to the local economy.
“We’re trying to accommodate a business district, right? And make the express lanes more usable, more access friendly … the more I look at it, the more I believe it adds a lot to really huge generators,” said Todd Long of Atlas Technical Consultants, the firm tasked with drawing up a study for the project.
The expenditure approved Thursday devotes $530,000 to concept development, including structural analysis and studies for traffic and environmental impact. The remainder will be spent on data research and accumulation.
In response to a question from board member Mason Zimmerman, who wondered aloud whether the cost of the project could balloon beyond its initial scope, CID Chairman John Shern forcefully defended the proposal.
“Mason, let me answer that,” Shern said. “This is what we do. We use our money to leverage projects that we think are important to the district, to the constituents in our district, to either get them faster or make them happen in the first place.
“I'll sit down and chat with you about how I feel about the process. But it is the process. That was the entire purpose of setting up the CID 33 years ago—to provide impetus cash to get things moving.”
Shern added, presumably in jest, “If we get into trouble, we'll just have the county pay for it.”
At the top of the meeting, the board heard from several speakers who provided an overview of the political landscape as it concerns the CID. Executive Director Kim Menefee said the most relevant development from the state legislature was increased transit funding, via the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank (GTIB).
Lawmakers had originally planned to reduce the budgeted expenses for GTIB by over $3 million, Menefee said, but through its lobbying efforts, the CID successfully convinced the legislature to restore the figure to its original amount of around $13 million.
The CID has also held meetings with the offices of senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, along with Georgia congressional representatives. Lobbyist Jamie Tucker said as the House of Representatives revives earmarks for projects (or “community project funding,” under the new nomenclature), the CID is working to secure funding for local projects like the renovation of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.
Cobb Chamber of Commerce CEO Sharon Mason, meanwhile, said the first quarter of 2021 has already been kind to the county. The chamber has already secured 14 “project wins” since the start of the year, Mason said, which was the same number secured in all of 2020.
(1) comment
The CID will use tens of millions of tax dollars of limited tax funds that could go to improve real needs like at the south 120 loop which backs up every morning. The CID use their slush funds to push their pet projects while we sit in traffic. This has led to hundreds of millions being channeled to the CID while we get crumbs. 50 million for an entrance ramp to the toll lanes. Unbelievable!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.