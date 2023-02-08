The inaugural Cumberland Community Meeting benefiting One Cumberland will happen on March 2 at the TK Elevator Tower from 7 to 9:30 a.m.
The event will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Cumberland CID and the launch of One Cumberland, Cumberland’s first community 501(c)(3) designed to bolster the work of the Cumberland CID.
The Cumberland Community Meeting will present a program featuring keynote speaker Mike Plant, President and CEO of the Atlanta Braves Development Company, who will give an update on the Atlanta Braves and the developments within The Battery Atlanta. Two expert panels will focus on Cumberland’s growth and the area’s arts, culture and recreational scene. Attendees also will be treated to a special performance from the Atlanta Opera, now based in the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.
Following breakfast and networking at 7 a.m., experts from across Cumberland’s business and cultural communities will speak. Panel one, Where Smart Growth Comes Naturally, will highlight the growth of Cumberland’s economy and area business and investment opportunities. The panel also will delve into the area’s cultural and demographic shifts and explore the amenities available to tenants, residents and visitors.
Speakers include Rob Garcia, Regional President – Pinnacle Financial Partners; Nancy Juneau, CEO – Juneau Construction Company; Chad Koenig, Executive Director, Tenant Representation – Occupier Services, Cushman Wakefield; Chris McCoy, General Manager, Cumberland Mall - Brookfield Properties; and Matt Teague, Development Director - Walton Communities
Panel two, The Rise of a Vibrant Community, will showcase the Cumberland area’s arts and culture scene along with its outdoor recreation opportunities. Speakers include Kim Menefee, Executive Director - Cumberland CID and One Cumberland; Ann Honious, Superintendent, CRNRA - National Park Service; Jon Ingram, Director of Corporate Relations - Woodruff Arts Center; Holly Quinlan, President & CEO - Cobb Travel and Tourism; and Tomer Zvulun, General and Artistic Director - Atlanta Opera.
