Crye-Leike Real Estate Services announced that Antoinette Robinson is now affiliated with its branch office at 1322 Concord Road SE in Smyrna as a licensed Realtor.
A member of the real estate industry for 12 years, Robinson serves the residential and commercial real estate needs of buyers and sellers throughout Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties.
She is a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Georgia Association of Realtors and the Atlanta Realtors Association. She currently serves on the Training and Development Committee and the Sustainability Sub-Committee for the ARA, and she holds the residential staging professional designation from NAR.
For more information, visit www.crye-leike.com.
