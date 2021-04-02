Marietta-based full-service consulting firm Croy Engineering was selected as the winner of a 2020 Georgia Partnership for Transportation Quality reconstruction Design Award for the new Roswell Street roundabout in the City of Smyrna.
The project, which won the “Traffic Safety and/or Intersection Design” category, features an innovative five-legged roundabout design concept at the intersection of Roswell Street, Hawthorn Avenue and Mathews Street.
The GPTQ Preconstruction Design Awards are presented annually by the Georgia Department of Transportation and the American Council of Engineering Companies of Georgia to recognize complex, innovative transportation projects across the state of Georgia. The awards were announced and presented by GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry during the annual Georgia Transportation Summit in Athens on Tuesday.
The new roundabout, which opened to the public in the summer of 2020, replaced an existing six-legged, signalized intersection that had difficult vehicle travel paths, long cycle times and limited pedestrian accessibility. Croy’s five-legged roundabout design removed the signal, realigned the eastern Hawthorn Avenue leg away from the intersection, and provided enhanced pedestrian features. These improvements have resulted in successfully reducing the traffic back-up during peak hours, decreasing the number of accidents, and improving aesthetics of the intersection.
On behalf of Croy, the project was spearheaded by vice president and transportation department head Chris Rideout, PE, along with senior project manager Eric Brisse, PE. Under their leadership, Croy served as the prime engineering firm and led all design, concept development, survey, right-of-way acquisition and construction oversight tasks. These efforts included performing a complete survey database, traffic analysis, conceptual designs, preliminary engineering, right-of-way plans, utility coordination and final engineering.
To view the roundabout in action, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yfzl6R_ruSQ.
