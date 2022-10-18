Representatives from the City of Cartersville and Croy accepting the award at the Georgia Aviation Association Annual Conference. From left are Andrew Wiersma, GAA President and Dalton Municipal Airport Director; Rebecca Collins of Croy; Dan Porta of the City of Cartersville.
From left are Michael Carter and Sam Malte, both of Croy; Dan Porta of the City of Cartersville; and Rebecca Collins and Patrick Lenton, both of Croy.
The Cartersville-Bartow County Airport
Construction of the innovative EMAS system and specialized blocks was handled 24/7 to expedite the project.
Marietta-based, full-service consulting firm Croy was recently named the Project of the Year award recipient during the Georgia Airports Association 2022 Annual Conference in Savannah.
Croy received the award in partnership with the Cartersville-Bartow County Airport for runway safety improvements to meet FAA Runway Safety Area requirements, the project’s second award to-date.
The runway safety improvements project brought the runway up to the FAA RSA requirements with the use of an innovative new technology, Engineered Material Arresting System. EMAS is a passive safety system that quickly de-accelerates an aircraft and brings it to a safe stop in case of an overrun. When needed, the system reduces the RSA demands and successfully brings an aircraft to a safe stop. Additionally, EMAS increases sustainability by reducing the environmental footprint typically needed for airports and by being completely comprised of recycled material.
The installation of the EMAS system made the Cartersville-Bartow County Airport only the second airport in the state of Georgia to receive this cutting-edge technology.
