Marietta-based consulting firm Croy Engineering was named a 2020 Best Firms to Work For Award winner by Zweig Group, a research, publishing and advisory services resource for firms in the architecture, engineering and construction industry.
The awards honor the best AEC firms to work for in North America. Firms were evaluated comprehensively on firm culture, workplace practices, employee benefits, employee retention rates and professional development from both management and staff perspectives.
Awards were given in multiple categories based on firm size and discipline. Croy, which employs approximately 150 people across six Southeastern offices, ranked on both the “100-199 Employees” and “Multidiscipline” category lists.
Founded in 2005, the firm celebrates 15 years in business in 2020.
For more information, visit croyengineering.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.