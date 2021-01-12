Full-service consulting firm Croy Engineering announced the promotion of Scott McNally, PE to site development department manager at its Marietta headquarters’ location.
A part of Croy’s team for the past six years, McNally will now lead the firm’s efforts to provide site planning and design engineering for projects across the Southeast, including work on parks, trails and recreational areas.
Since joining Croy in 2014, McNally has served as the project manager and lead civil engineer on the design of several site development projects in Georgia. His efforts include work on Greystone Power Corporation’s new headquarters campus in Paulding County, the new downtown greenspace and park for the City of Powder Springs, Fire Station No. 7 in Cobb County and Fire Station No. 4 in Fayette County. As lead design engineer on each project, McNally was responsible for each site’s layout and plan, as well as oversight of grading, environmental studies, utility plans, and stormwater management.
