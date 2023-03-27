James M. “Jim” Croy Sr., PE, founder of full-service consulting firm Croy, was honored as the recipient of the Engineering Impact Award.
Croy was honored during the annual Georgia Engineering Awards, hosted by the American Council of Engineering Companies of Georgia and the Georgia Society of Professional Engineers. According to ACEC Georgia, the Engineering Impact Award is given to an individual in the private sector whose outstanding leadership and achievements have benefitted the entire state of Georgia.
In his more than 50-year career, Croy has served in various roles such as former Director of Cobb County Department of Transportation, Deputy Director of the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority and Executive Director of the State Road and Tollway Authority. In 2005, he founded Croy-MSE, later re-named Croy Engineering, alongside former Gov. Roy Barnes and developer John Williams. Under his leadership, the Marietta-based consulting firm has grown from a small company of 17 employees and one office location in Marietta to nearly 120 employees in three Southeastern states.
Croy’s engineering work is represented through several projects across Marietta, Cobb County and the state of Georgia. Notable projects include the East-West Connector, Ernest Barrett Parkway, the Skip Spann Connector, the Kennedy Interchange, along with the Windy Hill Boulevard project currently under construction.
