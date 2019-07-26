Marietta-based Croy Engineering announced the addition of Kristopher Erwin, PE to the company as an Aviation Project Manager.
Erwin will be charged with continuing Croy’s commitment to provide consulting engineering services to airports across Georgia, while also expanding the firm’s aviation footprint across the Southeast.
During his career, Erwin has been integral in the development of projects at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International airport, as well as smaller municipal airports across the state of Georgia. He is an aviation professional with 18 years of experience in engineering design, project and program management, as well as construction administration for the aviation industry. His expertise is in project management; apron, taxiway and runway design - including alignment, striping, and lighting; site design and grading; aircraft gate parking layout and design; utility coordination; and construction administration services.
Croy’s aviation team currently provides planning, design, construction management, inspection and surveying services to more than 30 airports across the Southeast. In the past five years, the firm has also completed more than 100 projects funded by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Georgia Department of Transportation. The team works to develop county, municipal, regional and international airports, helping municipalities and airport authorities get projects funded, designed and constructed.
For more information, visit croyengineering.com.
