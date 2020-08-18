Marietta-based consulting firm Croy Engineering announced that Walter Thomas Edward “Eddie” Wade, PE, an executive vice president, was named a 2020 Young Professional of the Year winner by the American Council of Engineering Companies.
The ACEC Young Professional of the Year Award recognizes accomplishments of young engineers who have made significant contributions to the engineering industry despite still being in the early stages of their careers.
The youngest of five owners at Croy, Wade has been with the firm for six years and currently leads its growth strategy, business development, culture building and talent acquisition efforts. Over that time, he has also helped to significantly grow Croy and its Southeastern presence through various management, community outreach and engineering roles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.