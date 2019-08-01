Marietta-based Croy held a ribbon-cutting and open house on Tuesday for its Cartersville office.
The event was attended by various elected and appointed leaders, including U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini, Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor and Cartersville-Bartow Chamber CEO Cindy Williams. Croy gained the Cartersville office location after its acquisition of Tompkins Surveying and Mapping earlier this year, along with 10 employees and additional surveying capabilities.
The Cartersville office is located at 162 West Main St., Suite 306. It primarily serves as the home base for several surveying teams. The 150-person firm also operates offices in Marietta, Smyrna, Huntsville, Alabama and Chattanooga, Tennessee. Croy provides a range of civil engineering, surveying, landscape architecture, land acquisition, and planning services to municipal and private clients across the Southeast.
For more information, visit www.croyengineering.com.
