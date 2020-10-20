Marietta-based Croy Engineering, in partnership with Covington Municipal Airport, was awarded the 2020 General Aviation Project of the Year Award by the Georgia Airports Association during its annual 2020 Conference and Expo in Savannah.
The award recognizes Croy’s work on the extension of Runway 28 and parallel taxiway project.
The project consisted of a 500-foot extension to the end of Runway 28, as well as construction of a partial parallel taxiway. It also involved design services to widen the airport’s existing runway from 75 feet to 100 feet, overlay it and conduct lighting replacement. The Croy team overcame several challenges during the project, including completing the design of the extension on a tight timeline in order to award the project by the required deadline. Once this date was met, the project then faced wet weather conditions during the construction stage. However, under Croy’s management, all project elements were successfully completed on-time and under budget.
Croy’s experienced aviation team currently provides planning, design, construction management, inspection and surveying services to more than 30 airports across the Southeast. In the past five years, the firm has also completed more than 100 projects funded by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Georgia Department of Transportation. The team works to develop county, municipal, regional and international airports – helping municipalities and airport authorities get projects funded, designed and constructed.
