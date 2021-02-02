Croy Engineering announced the promotion of Aimee S. Turner, PE, PTOE, IMSA TS II to Traffic Department Manager.
Based at the firm’s Marietta headquarters, Turner will work to expand Croy’s traffic engineering department into new markets, while continuing to serve current municipal, private, and CID clients across the Southeast.
A graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology, Turner is a registered Professional Engineer in multiple Southeastern states, Professional Traffic Operations Engineer, and IMSA Traffic Signal Technical (Level II). Over the course of her career, she has contributed to the completion of more than 60 traffic studies and a dozen transportation planning studies.
For more information, visit croyengineering.com.
