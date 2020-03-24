Marietta-based consulting firm Croy Engineering announced the addition of Melanie Head, PE, as its new Municipal Utilities director.
Head is charged with continuing Croy’s commitment to provide consulting engineering services in the water resources arena, including water and wastewater system design, while also expanding the firm’s footprint in this practice across the Southeast.
Head has worked for municipal clients on numerous utility infrastructure projects including reclamation facilities, land application system designs and wastewater treatment plant assessments, master plans and upgrades. In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, she worked with the City of Houston, Texas on the assessment of three wastewater treatment plants, which included coordination with FEMA to secure funding to bring the plant back to working conditions. In recognition of her achievements in the engineering field, she received the Jack C. Dozier Emerging Leader Award by the Georgia Association of Water Professionals in 2019.
For more information, visit croyengineering.com.
