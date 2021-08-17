Kennesaw-based CROFT announced the transition of Lynna Johnson from intern to full-time project engineer for the company's electrical division.
Johnson began her career with the firm as an electrical engineering intern while studying at Kennesaw State University. Over the past five years, she has worked on company projects such as the Acworth Community Center, Redtop Mountain Visitors Center, Cowen Historic Mill and the CROFT Office Building.
