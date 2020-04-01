Kennesaw-based CROFT recently hired Brittany Holt, an eight-year veteran of the industry, as marketing coordinator and graphic designer.
Her responsibilities include designing and producing proposal responses, marketing and promotional materials, proposal covers, tradeshow graphics and presentation preparation. She also supports the in-house architectural team with renderings and client products.
Holt is a member of the Society for Marketing Professional Services – Atlanta serving on their Communications Committee.
For more information, visit www.croftae.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.