Kennesaw-based CROFT has announced the hiring of Southern Polytechnic State University alum Jim Anderson of Marietta who joins as a senior plumbing designer.
Anderson is a 37-year veteran in the engineering business. He has an extensive career tenure within the professional plumbing design community and recently led design projects for Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta, the Delta GTF Engine Shop and Duluth Library.
