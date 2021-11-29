Kennesaw-based CROFT announced the hiring of Amanda Shiver of Marietta as its newest mechanical project engineer.

The Warner Robins native has six years of experience as a mechanical engineer since graduating from Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelor’s of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 2015.

Shiver will develop designs and produce construction documents at CROFT. She is a member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers.

