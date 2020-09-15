Kennesaw-based CROFT & Associates has been selected to design a facility expansion for the University of North Georgia's Public Safety Department.
The project will renovate an existing 3,700 square foot structure, formerly a Steak and Shake restaurant, as well as construct a new approximately 3,000 square-foot addition for the purpose of creating a new, larger Public Safety Facility for the university’s Dahlonega campus.
The new facility will include administrative offices, equipment and evidence storage, an emergency dispatch center and patrol operations. The facility will contain a total of approximately 6,700 square-feet after the renovation of the existing building and new addition is complete. This project will be located on approximately 2.4 acres that includes the existing building as well as 65 parking spaces.
The department, headquartered at the Dahlonega campus, serves five campuses located in Dahlonega, Gainesville, Oconee County, Cumming and Blue Ridge. It provides law enforcement services to the university community. Public Safety is currently located in a former residential building built in 1938.
Gay Construction is the general contractor for the project.
For more information, visit www.croftae.com.
