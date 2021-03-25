Kennesaw-based CROFT & Associates has been chosen to design the City of Milton’s replacement for fire station No. 42.
The new 6,700 square foot facility was commissioned to be more reflective of the community’s farmhouse-inspired architectural style and is being designed using rustic elements influenced by the city’s rural heritage.
Board and batten siding will be the main exterior material used to complement the brick base. Other design elements include a standing seam metal roof system with a copula and weathervane. Exposed cedar trusses were chosen for use throughout the space, which begin in the main entrance and run through the dayroom and the kitchen. The facility will have two drive thru apparatus bays to improve the safety of the fire trucks returning to the station.
The centerpiece of the station is a two-sided stone fireplace between the dayroom and the kitchen. The CROFT design team even carried the barn theme into the sleeping quarters. Adjacent to the living area are eight individual bunk rooms for the fire fighters which feature sliding barn doors on each room.
The new fire station will replace the original 3,800 square foot station that was built in 1970s by Fulton County. The existing station will be demolished to make way for the new station, which will reside in the same location. The new facility is projected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.
Fire stations have become a specialty for CROFT as part of its local and state government design studio. The firm has designed more than 25 stations for local municipalities.
For more information, visit www.croftae.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.