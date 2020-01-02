Kennesaw-based CROFT & Associates announced the promotion of Stacey Chapman to the position of vice president of Corporate Strategy.
Chapman is the first woman to be a member of the company’s leadership team. She previously served as director of business development and marketing.
As vice president, she assumes greater responsibilities for business development and the development of the company’s overall corporate strategy. She will continue to oversee all the marketing activities for the company.
Chapman is credentialed as a construction industry technician through Clemson University. Her professional affiliations also include Construction Management Association of America - SAC, Georgia Association of State Facility Administrators and the National Association of Women in Construction.
She holds a bachelor of business administration from Georgia State University.
For more information, visit www.croftae.com.
