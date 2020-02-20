Kennesaw-based CROFT announced that Jeffrey Morgan has become a shareholder of the company and been promoted to the position of senior vice president.
Morgan will assume greater responsibilities for oversight of departments company-wide, including supervising project managers, overall quality control and becoming the primary engineer of record for electrical designs for federal and private sectors. He also acts as the project manager for multi-disciplinary projects for federal clients including the National Park Service, Dobbins Air Reserve Base and the U.S. Air Force.
His recent projects include the Acworth Community Center, the Red Top Mountain Visitors Center and the Mount Paran North Sanctuary.
For more information, visit www.croftae.com.
