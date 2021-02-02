Kennesaw-based CROFT announced the promotion of Chuck Baxter, a 32-year veteran of the industry, to the position of senior associate.
Baxter will assume the responsibilities of senior associate while continuing his day-to-day duties as senior designer and project manager where he oversees numerous projects for both the Federal and Higher Education business units.
Baxter will begin taking on more corporate leadership roles, such as the chairing of internal committees for the betterment of CROFT’s overall internal and external processes. Baxter will continue management of several Federal Government and Higher Education pursuits. He is also responsible for the production of design and construction documents from award to completion, including the development of final punch lists and close-out documentations for owners.
For more information, visit www.croftae.com.
