Kennesaw-based CROFT announced the promotion of Earl Smith, a 35-year veteran of the industry, to the position of senior associate.
Smith will assume greater responsibilities for overall management of local government and municipal project pursuits. He will also oversee the production of the construction documents through award and completion including development of final punch list and close-out documentation for owners.
Smith holds memberships in United States Green Building Council, Construction Management Association of America, Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, Association of County Commissioners of Georgia and Georgia Council of Court Administrators.
He holds a Bachelor of Design from the University of Florida.
For more information, visit www.croftae.com.
