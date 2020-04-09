Kennesaw-based CROFT has hired industry veteran David Esterline as the newest member of its project management team.
Esterline brings more than 15 years of experience in the business to the company.
He will directly support CROFT’s Federal Business Unit, which has managed many federal projects over the past two decades, consisting of more than $80 million of federal A/E design services worldwide. Working closely with the director of the Federal studio and the architectural design team, Esterline’s responsibilities will include management of the design procedure along with management of the overall studio and project profitability.
Over his career, he has been central to a number of award-winning projects, including the redesign of South Fulton County’s McNair Middle School and the award-winning Kennesaw State University English Building. Other notable projects include the addition and renovation of South Cobb High School, the design of University of West Georgia’s Art Building, the renovation of Smyrna’s St. Benedicts Episcopal Church and the design of the Georgia Tech Challenge Course.
For more information, visit www.croftae.com.
