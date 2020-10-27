Kennesaw-based CROFT & Associates announced that it has hired industry veteran Oscar Herrera as the newest member of the company's Lawrenceville office.
Herrera brings more than 14 years of experience in the business.
In his role as project architect, Herrera will directly support CROFT’s Corporate Business Unit, which includes corporate office, hospitality, retail and industrial project types. He will manage projects from the conceptual design phase through completion of construction.
For more information, visit www.croftae.com.
