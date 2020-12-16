Kennesaw-based CROFT & Associates has announced the hiring of seasoned architect Adam Lamb, RA, NCARB.
He will join the company as a project manager, based out of CROFT’s Kennesaw headquarters. In this role, he will directly support CROFT’s Federal Business Unit, which has managed many federal projects over the past two decades consisting of more than $80 million of federal architecture and engineering design services worldwide.
Working closely with the director of the Federal studio and the architectural design team, Lamb’s responsibilities will include management of the design procedure along with management of the overall studio and project profitability.
He brings more than 14 years of experience in multiple market sectors and project delivery methods to the role. In previous positions, Lamb managed projects ranging from $5 million to $45 million with responsibilities of staffing and managing project teams in a design-build environment.
His portfolio includes high-profile projects like The Candler Hotel in downtown Atlanta, Charlotte’s Center City Medical Office Building and the Providence Medical Office Building, also in Charlotte.
For more information, visit www.croftae.com.
