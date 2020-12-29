Kennesaw-based CROFT & Associates announced the hiring of designer Anna Adams of Marietta, who will join the company’s design studio with an emphasis on interiors.
In her role, the Mississippi State University alum will work alongside the architecture and engineering teams providing assistance on interior design elements and materials on projects for the various business units. She will also be responsible for further developing vendor relationships and growing product knowledge of furniture and materials.
Adams, a Mississippi native, received her bachelor’s degree in interior design from Mississippi State University.
For more information, visit www.croftae.com.
