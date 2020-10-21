The Southeastern Credit Union Foundation and the League of Southeastern Credit Unions' affiliates in Georgia, Alabama and Florida set out to make an impact for the good, which resulted in the #CreditUnionsCareChallenge.
The total impact from the challenge was over $1 million.
Credit unions of all sizes in the three states were asked to commit a suggested amount of $25 per employee for each employee to invest in a locally owned business or to thank an essential worker while adhering to social distancing protocols. Some credit unions gave more.
To double the impact, SECUF matched every dollar contributed by affiliated credit unions up to $25 per employee. These matched funds were given back to each credit union to be donated to local community organizations of their choice.
Highlights from the #CreditUnionsCareChallenge were 88 credit unions and LSCU & Affiliates participated, 14,334 credit union staff participated, $771,795 is the total amount pledged by credit unions, $330,405 is the total amount matched by the SECUF and $1,102,200 is the total impact on the communities served.
For more information, visit https://www.lscu.coop/foundation/cus-care.php.
