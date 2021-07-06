Credit Union of Georgia, which has locations throughout Cobb County, was named by Forbes Magazine as a Best-In-State Credit Union for the third year in a row.
With 5,000 credit unions nationwide, only 3.6% made the 2021 Forbes Best list. Only five credit unions in the state of Georgia received the Best-In-State designation by Forbes.
Credit Union of Georgia has been serving the northwest Georgia community for over 60 years.
For more information, visit www.CUofGA.org or www.forbes.com/best-in-state-credit-unions/.
