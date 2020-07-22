Credit Union of Georgia, which has several locations in Cobb County, announced that Forbes recognized the credit union as a Best-In-State Credit Union for the second year in a row.
Credit Union of Georgia has been serving the Northwest Georgia community for 60 years.
There are more than 5,200 credit unions across the U.S. To determine which credit unions were the best, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to complete the research. Based on an independent survey, consumers were asked a series of 20 questions about their financial dealings. The credit unions were rated on overall satisfaction, recommendation and five subdimensions - trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.
Only five credit unions in the state of Georgia received the Best-In-State designation by Forbes Magazine.
For more information, visit www.CUofGA.org or www.forbes.com/best-in-state-credit-unions/.
