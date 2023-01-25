Credit Union of Georgia hires new Vice President of Mortgages Staff reports Jan 25, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Melissa Botkins Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Credit Union of Georgia, which has several locations in Cobb County, announced the hiring of Melissa Botkins as the Vice President of Mortgages.She has spent over 20 years in the mortgage industry, most recently as the Mortgage Manager at Commonwealth Credit Union in Frankfort, Kentucky. She recently relocated to Georgia to join the Credit Union of Georgia team.For more information, visit www.CUofGA.org. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Mostly Mutts Market opens in Acworth Acworth plant wins award LOUD Security Systems celebrate National Security Technician Day Moore Colson announces promotions KSU student who started contracting business opens store in Cobb View Most Recent Print Edition See Who Won Press Releases sponsored PORCH-Marietta Announces PORCH for Schools Program sponsored Do you have a special pet with a big heart to help others? Enter Pet Partners’ 2023 Pet of the Year competition and raise money for a great cause! Submit A Press Release
