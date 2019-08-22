The Greater Atlanta Credit Unions for Kids Chapter raised more than $47,000 for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at its 16th Annual Bowl-a-thon fundraiser held at Bowlmor Atlanta on Aug. 17.
Credit Union of Georgia, which has several locations in Cobb County, rallied employees, friends and family to support the cause through yearly fundraising efforts as well as participating at the Bowl-a-thon itself. Business Development Officer Kelly Nagel represented the credit union on the 2019 Credit Unions for Kids committee.
The committee set a goal to raise $45,000 for the children’s hospital and beat their goal by over $2,000 with over 180 bowlers.
“I have enjoyed working alongside other credit unions in the area to coordinate this event and surpass our goal to help Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta continue to provide world class care for our kids," Nagel said. "Credit Union of Georgia looks forward to this event every year and made a huge turnout to help raise $47,391.”
The credit union had five teams in attendance at the event and sponsored the Children’s Night to Win as well as made donations throughout the year to support Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
For more information, visit www.CUofGA.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.