Competing against thousands of entries from across the U.S. and the world, Marietta marketing agency 524 Creative was honored this week with four awards.
The agency won three Davey Awards for its marketing and design work for both the Town Center Community Improvement District and YANMAR America and a W³ Award for the Town Center CID.
The 2019 Davey Awards competition recognizes distinction in creative work from the best small shops, firms and companies worldwide. It was administered and judged by the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts, an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed media, advertising and marketing firms.
524 received a Gold Award for the development of the 2018 annual report microsite for Town Center CID; a Silver Award for the “Taking to the Skies” fundraising brochure for Town Center CID; and a Silver Award for new exhibit graphics for YANMAR America.
The W³ Awards celebrate digital excellence by honoring outstanding websites, web marketing, web video, apps and social content created by some of the best interactive agencies, designers, and creators worldwide. They are also sanctioned and judged by the AIVA.
524 won a W³ Silver Award for the Town Center CID’s annual report microsite, which was judged for its creativity, usability, navigation, functionality, visual design and ease of use.
For more information, visit www.daveyawards.com, www.w3award.com or www.524creative.com.
